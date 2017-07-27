Video of schoolgirl being bullied probed by police

The attack on the youngster happened on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, on Sunday.

Aberdeen: Footage of attack circulated on social media.

Video footage showing a schoolgirl being bullied by a gang of youths is being investigated by the police.

The assault happened on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen on Sunday.

In the video, a girl can be seen smashing a youngster's phone before attacking her while others look on laughing.

Inspector Ian McKinnon said: "We are aware of footage circulating on social media in relation to an incident in the Great Northern Road area involving a young girl.

"Our enquiries have been ongoing and we are following a positive line of inquiry More information will be released in due course.

"I cannot stress enough that behaviour of such a cruel nature will not be tolerated. I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted us already, however anyone with additional information that could assist can contact police on 101."