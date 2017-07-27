Care home worker 'made racist and homophobic comments'

Fiona Stott is said to have made the remarks while working at Faithlie Care Home.

Care home: Stott faces 17 charges. Google 2017

A care worker in an Aberdeenshire nursing home has been accused of making a string of racist and homophobic comments to colleagues.

Fiona Stott is said to have made the comments while working at Faithlie Care Home in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

The care home, which is run by Aberdeenshire Council, looks after 37 elderly people.

She is accused of saying Fraserburgh is "overrun by Lithuanians and Polish" and referring to "foreign people coming into the country and stealing people's jobs and housing".

Ms Stott faces 17 charges at the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) in relation to her employment as a night social care worker at the home.

The charges relate to comments allegedly made between September 2014 and September 2015.

She is accused of saying: "You will easy get a council house... you're foreign, with you being English, and foreigners always get houses."



The SSSC says her actions in relation to several of the comments were "racially motivated," while another comment was "homophobic".

It will examine the charges at a hearing in August.



A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire council said they would not comment ahead of the SSSC's decision.