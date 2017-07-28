Stranded sailor rescued after yacht runs out of fuel

The Saorsa was found by an RNLI lifeboat drifting 20 miles east of Peterhead.

Rescued: Peterhead RNLI lifeboat with Soarsa. Peterhead RNLI

A stranded sailor had to be rescued after his yacht ran out of fuel between Denmark and Scotland.

The Saorsa was found by an RNLI lifeboat drifting 20 miles east of Peterhead on Thursday.

The coastguard raised the alarm at 1pm and called for a crew to assist.

The sailor was exhausted after battling poor weather for a number of days and had run out of fuel.

He was making a journey to the Firth of Tay and was the only person on board. The RNLI towed the yacht back to Peterhead, arriving three hours later.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.