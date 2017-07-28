Stranded sailor rescued after yacht runs out of fuel
A stranded sailor had to be rescued after his yacht ran out of fuel between Denmark and Scotland.
The Saorsa was found by an RNLI lifeboat drifting 20 miles east of Peterhead on Thursday.
The coastguard raised the alarm at 1pm and called for a crew to assist.
The sailor was exhausted after battling poor weather for a number of days and had run out of fuel.
He was making a journey to the Firth of Tay and was the only person on board. The RNLI towed the yacht back to Peterhead, arriving three hours later.
