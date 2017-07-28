Man arrested after 'paintball gun drive-bys' in Audi A4

Two men reportedly shot a number of people through the window of a car.

Paintball gun: A 23-year-old man is expected in court (file pic). PA

A man has been arrested following a series of alleged paintball gun drive-by shootings.

A number of people were reportedly shot through the window of a black Audi A4 on June 23.

The shootings allegedly took place in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and elsewhere in central Scotland.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and has been detained by police in Glasgow.

He is expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Friday.

Detective sergeant Raymond Sagan said: "The response from members of the public has been excellent and I would like to thank everyone who got in touch to assist with this investigation."