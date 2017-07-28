Man arrested after 'paintball gun drive-bys' in Audi A4
Two men reportedly shot a number of people through the window of a car.
A man has been arrested following a series of alleged paintball gun drive-by shootings.
A number of people were reportedly shot through the window of a black Audi A4 on June 23.
The shootings allegedly took place in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and elsewhere in central Scotland.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and has been detained by police in Glasgow.
He is expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Friday.
Detective sergeant Raymond Sagan said: "The response from members of the public has been excellent and I would like to thank everyone who got in touch to assist with this investigation."