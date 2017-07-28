Bomb squad called out to 'sinister' alert on street

Residents had to be evacuated from their homes on Durham Street in Monifieth, Angus.

Durham Street: Alarm raised after man found suspicious object. Google 2017

The bomb squad was called to a street and residents were evacuated from their homes after a "sinister" alert.

The alarm was raised on Durham Street in Monifieth, Angus, when a man digging in his garden discovered a suspicious object.

The bomb squad was called after photographs were taken following the incident, which happened at 3pm on Thursday.

Investigations are still being carried out to identify the object.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We attended at Durham Road at 3pm on Thursday after a resident dug up something that was potentially sinister.

"It does not look like a viable device and the explosive ordnance disposal has dealt with it and it has been taken away."