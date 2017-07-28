Hotel boss tried to abduct students after night out

Vygantas Gadeikis, 28, targeted women after driving around Dundee while wife was away.

Vygantas Gadeikis: Hotelier jailed for two years. Kingdom News Agency / Google 2017

A hotelier who drove his wife's car around Dundee before trying to abduct two girls has been jailed.

Vygantas Gadeikis' wife went on holiday in October 2015, leaving Gadeikis, who runs the Victoria Hotel in Blairgowrie, Perthshire, alone for two weeks.

While she was away he went for a night out with friends in Dundee before driving around in his wife's people carrier, eventually stopping close to the Dundee University student union on Park Wynd.

There, he engaged two female students in conversation but when they said goodbye and went to walk away down a flight of steps Gadeikis, 28, got out and followed them before grabbing them and hauling them back towards his car.

He then tried to shove one girl into his vehicle as she held on to the door frame to keep herself out.

Meanwhile, the court was told, another man held the second victim against a set of railings, preventing her escape.

One victim, a student at the university, told a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court: "I remember asking the men if they were German - they said they weren't.

"I spoke to them for five minutes then we said goodbye and turned to walk down the stairs."

Gadeikis, of Lower Mill Street, Blairgowrie, denied two charges of attempted abduction but a jury took just over an hour to find him guilty of both offences, which were committed on October 3, 2015.

Co-accused Evaldas Norbutas, 28, of Croft Court, Blairgowrie, was cleared during an earlier hearing of abducting the second woman.

Sheriff Tom Hughes jailed Gadeikis for two years and order him to be monitored under a supervised release order for 12 months after he is freed.

He said: "Women out enjoying themselves at night have the protection of the court. Your actions were totally and utterly unacceptable."