Major search at beach for woman missing from her home

Police have appealed to Aberdeen fans leaving Pittodrie who may have seen Nusrat Jahan.

A major search is under way for a woman who has gone missing in Aberdeen.

Nusrat Jahan, 34, was reported missing from her home in the Seaton area around 10.30pm on Thursday.

Ms Jahan told a friend she was heading to the beach, and searched involving police and a coastguard helicopter have taken place there.

Officers have appealed to football fans who were at Aberdeen's Pittodrie stadium to come forward if they noticed Ms Jahan in the area.

The Police Scotland helicopter is due to continue the search on Friday and force's dog units have also been called in to help.

Chief inspector Kevin Wallace said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Nusrat's safety and wellbeing and I must urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

"At around 9.30pm last night she suggested to a friend that she planned on heading in the direction of the beach.

"The area would have become increasingly busy as the match at Pittodrie ended with fans leaving the stadium, so I would ask anyone who remembers seeing a woman matching Nusrat's description to let us know.

"It could be crucial as we piece together her movements over the last 12 hours."

He continued: "In saying this, we can't rule out Nusrat being elsewhere in the city so would appeal to any member of the public to get in touch if they think they could assist.

"Nusrat is described as being around 5ft 3in and of a slim build. When last seen she may have been wearing a black cardigan and flowery top.

"I would also appeal directly to Nusrat if she sees this appeal to please let us know you are safe and well by calling 101."