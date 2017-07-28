Dull and Bland get together without Boring friends

The mayor of Bland in Australia has travelled to Dull in Perthshire for a visit.

Dull: Perthshire village is part of the League of Extraordinary Communities. CC by John Loach

Two areas united by their tedious names are celebrating together.

The mayor of Bland in Australia travelled to Dull in Perthshire on Friday to meet his Scottish counterpart.

The two settlements are linked to the US town of Boring and the three have unofficially named themselves the League of Extraordinary Communities.

Boring, which Dull was twinned with in 2012, was left out of the meeting in Aberfeldy.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Ian Campbell said: "This all started off with our link to Boring, which eventually turned into a twinning. People from Dull have been to Boring and we've even got a joint tartan.

"There's certainly an economic benefit and we've had tourism from Australia and America."

"People come here from Bland and Boring regularly - I wouldn't be surprised if there were a few Boring visitors here now."

Mr Pokoney will meet Perth and Kinross council leader Ian Campbell for a civic reception, likely attended by most of Dull's 84 residents