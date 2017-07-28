Oh buoy! Canal boat flies off trailer in A9 crash

The Lazy Otter was left lying across the road near Daviot, south of Inverness.

A9: Aftermath of the crash near Daviot. STV

A canal boat has crashed off a trailer on the A9 after the vehicle towing it ploughed into the central reservation.

The Lazy Otter was left lying across the road near Daviot, south of Inverness, after the crash at 1.20pm on Wednesday.

The crash caused lengthy tailbacks in both directions but nobody is believed to have been injured.

Lazy Otter: Canal boat left stranded in middle of A9. STV

The A9 was briefly shut but two lanes later reopened in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There were no injuries but both were closed northbound. There is now a lane open in both directions."