Inverness investigate explicit material on Twitter feed

A screenshot from the club's official social media account was shared on Thursday night.

Inverness: The club has launched a formal inquiry. ©SNS Group

Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC have launched an investigation after explicit material appeared on the club's official Twitter account.

Screenshots of the Ladbrokes Championship club's account "liking" a pornographic image were widely shared on social media on Thursday evening.

The account was immediately locked down and the material removed.

A club statement on Friday read: "The ICT board of directors are aware that on the evening of July 27, 2017, there was activity on the official club Twitter account which we deem to be entirely inappropriate and unacceptable.

"Procedures kicked in to remove the offending material and immediately lock down the account.

"ICT has notified the appropriate authorities and a formal investigation is under way."

It added: "The club will revert with more information upon conclusion of the investigation.

"The ICT board of directors assure our staff and supporters that we will take all steps to identify the circumstances of this infringement and that steps will be taken to prevent recurrence."