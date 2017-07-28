Man charged with Rolex watches gun raid at Gleneagles

CCTV has been released of another man police would like to speak to over alleged theft.

Gleneagles: Police at the scene on June 27. STV

A man has been charged after a £500,000 raid involving a gun at Gleneagles.

Three men are said to have threatened staff with a gun during a raid in Perthshire on June 27 and fleeing with more than 50 Rolex watches.

The men are believed to have targeted Mappin and Webb, a branch of jewellers, at the Gleneagles Hotel in what detectives described as "an organised and planned robbery".

A 41-year-old man has been charged over the alleged raid.

He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, CCTV has been released of a man police want to question.

Wanted: Police are looking to trace a man pictured on CCTV.

He is believed to have links to London.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.