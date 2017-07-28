Stretch of A90 set to shut for three days for resurfacing

The A90, just north of Aberdeen, is set to close next weekend for repairs.

A90: A section of the road is set to close. Google

A busy section of the A90 is set to close for three days for resurfacing.

The Ellon Bypass, north of Aberdeen, will undergo £320,000 worth of improvements from Friday 4 to Sunday 8.

A full road closure will be in place during the work.

All motorists travelling northbound will be diverted via the B9005, Bridge street, Golf Road and A948 where they can re-join the A90 and resume their journey.

Motorists travelling southbound will be diverted via the A920 and B9005, where they can re-join the A90 and resume their journey.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland's North East Representative, said: "These works have been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A90 for motorists.

"The road closure is necessary to keep everyone safe during the improvements, however we've planned this scheme to take place over one full weekend to limit the overall impact to road users.

"Our teams will do all they can to minimise disruption and complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

"We thank motorists for their patience while we complete these works and encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website and allow some extra time to reach their destination."