Two-bus collision leaves 15 passengers injured on island
Emergency services attended the incident where three people were airlifted to hospital.
Two buses collided leaving 15 people injured on the Isle of Mull.
Emergency services were called to the south end of Glenmore after two buses were involved in the incident on Friday afternoon.
Craignure CRT assisted in the incident, where three people were airlifted to hospital.
The remaining passengers were bussed to the nearby Pennyghael village hall, where they were treated by paramedics.