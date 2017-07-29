Two divers are rescued after they fail to resurface

The shell fish divers had to be saved by the coastguard on Barra.

Rescued: The divers were recovered from Castle Bay. Creative Commons

Two shell fish divers were rescued from the coast around Barra after they failed to resurface.

An RNLI Barra lifeboat was launched in Castle Bay, Barra Island at around 11.20am on Saturday.

The Stornoway Coastguard were alerted by a local ferry boat skipper who had noticed the divers had not resurfaced, leaving their boat unmanned.

The lifeboats were assisted by the Coastguard rescue helicopter based in Stornoway and Barra Coastguard Rescue Team.

At around 1pm the two divers were recovered from the water and taken to Barra Hospital.