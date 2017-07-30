Two shell fish divers, 39, die off Barra coastline

The two 39-year-old men died after getting into difficulty in Castlebay.

Death: The two men were diving off the coast of Barra.

Two 39-year-old men have died after diving along the coast of Barra.

The shell fish divers were out near Castlebay when they got into difficulty.

A skipper kipper raised the alarm around 11.20am with Stornoway Coastguard, but sadly the men died at the scene.

Police confirmed the next of kin had been informed.

Western Isles Area Commander Chief Inspector Gordon MacLeod said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the families and friends of the two men who sadly died, as well as with the close community of Barra.

"I would also like to thank members of the public for their assistance to the emergency services during the search and rescue operation.

"Our enquiries are ongoing although there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstance and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."