Two shellfish divers found dead in Western Isles named

The bodies of Iain MacDougall and Ryan McGuckin were discovered on Saturday.

Barra: Men believed to have got into difficult during dive in shallow bay.

Two shellfish divers who died in the Western Isles have been named.

The alarm was raised after a boat belonging to Iain MacDougall and Ryan McGuckin was found unmanned in Castlebay harbour on Saturday morning.

The bodies of the divers, both 39, were discovered after a short search of the area.

They are believed to have got into difficulty during a dive in the shallow bay.

Mr McGuckin is believed to have been from Falkirk, while Mr MacDougall lived on Barra.

It is the third incident to hit the small community in recent weeks following the killing of 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod in the Manchester terror attack and the death of Ian Johnstone on a Barra beach.

Police Scotland's Western Isles area commander, chief inspector Gordon MacLeod, said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the families and friends of the two men who sadly died, as well as with the close community of Barra.

"I would also like to thank members of the public for their assistance to the emergency services during the search and rescue operation.

"Our enquiries are ongoing although there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstance and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."