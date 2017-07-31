Man suffers multiple injuries in plunge from cliff

The 26-year-old was flown to hospital after the fall near Cromarty on the Black Isle.

A man has suffered head, arm and leg injuries in a plunge from a cliff in the Highlands.

The 26-year-old was flown to hospital after the incident near Cromarty on the Black Isle on Sunday.

Invergordon RNLI was scrambled at around 7.45am and arrived shortly after 8am.

It got the injured man, who was unable to move, on to a stretcher with the help of police officers and carried him down to the shoreline.

A coastguard helicopter landed and took him aboard before flying the man to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where he is being treated.

RNLI team member Allan Lipp said: "This was a swift well executed rescue who saw HM Coastguard, Police Scotland and RNLI all come together and ensure the casualty received the best possible casualty care required in a short space of time."

