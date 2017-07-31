Forklift driver died when pipes fell from storage rack

Mark Burry, 48, was fatally struck at the Rigmar Services base at the Port of Dundee.

Court: Fatal accident inquiry will be held (file pic).

A forklist driver died when two massive pipes fell from a storage rack and landed on him, a court heard.

Mark Burry was working at Rigmar Services base at the Port of Dundee when he fatally struck.

A fatal accident inquiry is now to be staged into his death, which happened in February.

The 49-year-old was contracted by Marine Support Tayside Ltd and was sent to work at Rigmar's site on Prince Charles Wharf.

He was helping to move items from one place to another as part of a downsizing operation.

Fiscal depute Gavin Callaghan told a preliminary hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday: "A storage rack A-frame holding a significant number of pipes fell and he was struck by one or two that had fallen.

"As a result he suffered injuries from which he died. Nobody actually saw it happen.

"There is no witness who can actually speak to seeing the accident happen. There are witnesses who hear a noise and look around but nobody sees the fatal accident occur."

Sheriff Alastair Brown ordered a further preliminary hearing on September 12 ahead of a a fatal accident inquiry, expected to last two days, later that month.

Addressing three members of Mr Burry's family who attended court, the sheriff said: "I'd like to record my condolences to the family - it is easy to lose sight that there is a person involved in this type of case who you have lost."