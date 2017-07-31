Vigilante warning as 'paedophile hunters' confront man

Creep Catchers UK claimed they had identified someone involving in grooming children.

Warning: Vigilante groups attempt to identify predators (file pic). PA

Would-be vigilantes have been warned not to take matters into their own hands after "paedophile hunters" confronted a man in Dundee.

Officers were called to a home on Saturday night after members of Creep Catchers UK claimed they had identified a man involved in grooming children online.

A 36-year-old man has been detained and police say he is helping officers with their enquiries.

Inspector Nicky McGovern said: "We take these reports very seriously and are currently making enquiries into what was reported to us last night.

"I would urge the local community to allow us to make the necessary enquiries and not take matters into their own hands.

"I would like to reassure the public that all reasonable steps are being taken to protect them."