Man played sectarian music in ScotRail train carriage

Police are searching for a man who played anti-Catholic sectarian music on his phone on a train carriage.

The incident took place on a ScotRail service between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street on Wednesday, July 19.

The train was travelling between Perth and Stirling when a man, who was sitting in Coach B, began playing the music around 6.30pm.

British Transport Police are keen to identify the man and are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The man is described as being in his twenties, around 5ft 9in and had a slim build. He was wearing jeans and a green and yellow AC Milan shirt.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 132 of July 19.