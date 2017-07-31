Two women charged after drugs worth £250,000 seized

The pair are due in court after police executed a search warrant in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen: Drugs recovered from property on Provost Graham Avenue. Google 2017

Two women have been charged after police seized drugs worth around £250,000.

Heroin, cocaine and cannabis was recovered after police raided a property in Provost Graham Avenue in Hazlehead, Aberdeen, on Saturday.

Police Scotland said two women, aged 25 and 23, were arrested and charged after a search warrant was executed.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later on Monday.

Detective nspector Stewart Drummond, who led the operation on Saturday, said: "A significant amount of drugs have been recovered during this operation and there is no doubt they would have been destined for our local communities.

"We are committed to targeting those looking to spread misery through the illegal supply of drugs. As well as proactively targeting those involved in the supply of drugs we also rely on the support of our communities and will act on information we receive.

"We continue to urge people to get in touch if you have concerns or see suspicious behaviour in your area. Police can be contacted on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."