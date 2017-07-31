Barra 'deeply affected' by deaths of shellfish divers

Iain MacDougall and Ryan McGuckin died after getting into difficulty.

Divers: Iain MacDougall, left, and Ryan McGuckin.

An island community has been "deeply affected" by the deaths of two shellfish divers at the weekend.

Iain MacDougall and Ryan McGuckin, both 39, were diving near Castlebay on the island of Barra when they got into difficulty.

The alarm was raised after the boat they were using was found unmanned.

Coastguard teams and a helicopter were involved in the search for the two men afterwards.

Mr McGuckin was from Falkirk and lived in London, while Mr MacDougall lived in Castlebay.

It is the third incident to hit the small community on Barra in recent weeks, following the killing of 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod in the Manchester terror attack and the death of Ian Johnstone on a Barra beach.

Inspector Jane Nicolson said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of both Mr MacDougall and Mr McGuckin at this very difficult time, as well as with the tight-knit community on Barra which has been deeply affected by this tragedy.

"I would once again like to take the opportunity to thank members of the public who assisted the emergency services on Saturday.

"Our enquiries are continuing but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal as is standard in these cases."