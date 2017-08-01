Man charged with armed robbery at Gleneagles Hotel
The Mappin and Webb store was allegedly targeted by a gang last month.
A man has appeared in court charged with theft and firearms offences at Gleneagles Hotel.
A group allegedly raided the Mappin and Webb store in the five-star venue in Perthshire on June 27.
Richard Fleming, 41, faced seven charges, including two of housebreaking and assault, during a private appearance at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.
He was also charged with being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Fleming, from London, made no plea and was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance next week.
Police Scotland are continuing to investigate the incident at the exclusive resort, with CCTV images released last week of a man officers want to trace.