'Very convincing' fraudsters con businesses out of £2.5m

The 'vishing' scam involved phone calls from people pretending to be from banks.

Scam: Fraudsters phoned businesses. © STV

Businesses in the Highlands have been scammed out of almost £2.5m in the last two weeks by "very convincing" fraudsters.

The "vishing" fraud involved the firms receiving calls from people claiming to work for their bank.

The fraudsters claimed that the customer's account has been compromised and convinced the business owners to hand transfer money to a "safe account."

Police said the fraudsters used spoof numbers to make it appear they were calling from a genuine bank number.

Several businesses in the Highlands were targeted between 19 July and 30 July. Police have declined to release further details on which firms were targeted.

Business owners have been urged to call their bank's main customer care line when getting in touch.

Detective inspector Iain McPhail said: "These fraudsters are very convincing and have managed to obtain a significant amount of money from local businesses.

"We have launched a thorough investigation into these incidents and are working with the companies' relevant banks.

"Some of the money that companies have lost has been recovered and work is ongoing to try and recover as much money as possible."

He continued: "These incidents are devastating for the people that fall victim to the scams.

"We are urging the public to be on their guard against unsolicited calls and be suspicious if someone reporting to be from your bank requests any of your bank or personal details as they should already have them.

"Always double check numbers you're given to call back on or call through the main customer care number for the organisation and ask to be put through.

"If you decide to ring back and verify the call it is advisable to do so on a different phone line like another landline or your mobile.

"If you are still unsure, consider visiting your local branch instead of speaking to someone over the phone."