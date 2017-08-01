Missing woman's husband issues plea for information

Nusrat Jahan was last seen at Marischal College in Aberdeen at about 4pm on Thursday.

Couple: Colin Dow and Nusrat Jahan.

The husband of a woman who has been missing for five days has pleaded for information on her whereabouts.

Nusrat Jahan, 34, has been missing from her Aberdeen home since Thursday after saying she was heading to the beach.

Her husband Colin Dow said his family is finding it "increasingly difficult to come to terms with the fact no one has seen or heard from her."

A major search for Ms Jahan, who lives on Duff Street, has involved divers and a helicopter scouring the area around the beach.

The last confirmed sighting of her was at Marischal College at about 4pm on Thursday.

On Tuesday, searches will continue to the south of the city and the coastal area between Cove and Torry Battery.

Mr Dow said: "It has been five days since Nusrat went missing and with each day that passes we are finding it increasingly difficult to come to terms with the fact no one has seen or heard from her since.

"We are extremely grateful for the support police have had so far from the public by providing information and potential sightings of Nusrat.

"The sad reality though is that she is still missing and we don't know where she is.

"To anyone else who can help us understand what has happened to Nusrat, I would ask you to get in touch with police as soon as possible and tell them what you know."