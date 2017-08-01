Psychologist accused of sexual relationship with patient

Markus Themessl-Huber could be struck off by the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service.

NHS: Mr Themessel-Huber faces string of charges (file pic).

A former psychologist at a Scottish health board has been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a patient.

Markus Themessl-Huber, who worked at NHS Tayside, is said to have discharged the patient early to continue their relationship.

He faces a string of charges relating to a patient he was treating, referred to as Patient L, at the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service.

A hearing will take place in London next week and Mr Themessel-Huber could be struck off if the charges are proven.

Mr Themessel-Huber was previously a research fellow at Dundee University and is understood to live in the city.

The charges state he allowed the patient to visit his private clinic around December 16, 2015, to "engage in sexual activities".

He is accused of discharging Patient L prematurely on Christmas Eve in 2015 "in order to continue the sexual relationship".

Mr Themessel-Huber is further said to have "crossed professional boundaries" by continuing the alleged relationship between December 2015 and March 2016.

The charges say they exchanged text messages and emails of a sexual nature and that he gave the patient presents including a book with a personal inscription, biscuits and chocolate.

The Health and Care Professions Council, which regulates practitioner psychologists in the UK, say his actions constituted misconduct and his fitness to practice is impaired.

NHS Tayside said Mr Themessl-Huber no longer worked for them.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: "This person is no longer employed by NHS Tayside."