Woman, 69, who died in Moray motorcycle smash named

Ilza Regina Defilippi, from Brazil, was riding pillion when the crash happened.

Crash: Police appealing for witnesses (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A woman who died in a road crash in Moray has been named by police.

Ilza Regina Defilippi, from Brazil, was riding pillion on a BMW motorcycle when it was involved in a crash with a car on the A939 Lecht to Tomintoul road.

Ms Defilippi, 69, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, which happened in the early evening of Wednesday, July 26.

The male rider of the bike suffered serious injuries.

Police Scotland is investigating the collision and has asked witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact them on 101.

Sergeant Rob Warnock said at the time: "Several people witnessed this incident and I am acutely aware that they, and others who assisted at the scene, have also been affected by the tragic circumstances."