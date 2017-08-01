Murder accused 'fought with sons of victim' before blaze

Barry Henderson, 42, denies killing Gordon Graham, 43, in Fraserburgh fire in 1998

Gordon Graham: Died in a fire in Fraserburgh in 1998 STV

A MURDER accused was involved in a fight with the sons of the man he is alleged to have killed hours before a fatal blaze broke out, a court was told.

Barry Henderson, 42, from Fraserburgh, denies murdering Gordon Graham, 43, and attempting to murder his wife Anne in a fire on High Street, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, on May 3,1998.

It is alleged that Henderson wilfully set materials in the ground-floor stair and landing area alight before the fire "took effect" in two flats occupied by the Grahams.

Publican William Morrison, 40, was asked by prosecutor Jim Keegan QC: "Was there an incident at Sugar and Spice in the High Street on May 2, 1998."

He replied: "I never saw it. I think there was a fight or skirmish. It was a fight between Barry Henderson and a couple of the Graham lads."

The High Court in Glasgow has heard that Mr Graham had three sons David, James and Dean.

Mr Morrison was asked: "How was Barry Henderson?"

He replied: "I think he had a bruised nose."

The publican said he took Mr Henderson to his mother's home, washed his face and gave him one of his jumpers to wear.

Later that night they both went to DJs nightclub, but went their separate ways inside.

Mr Morrison told the court when he and some friends left the nightclub around 2am or 3am they noticed a fire in High Street.

The court heard that the Grahams were dubbed "the family from hell" and had moved from Fife to Fraserburgh three years before the fatal fire.

Henderson is also accused of assaulting a woman in a nightclub in Fraserburgh, by kicking her on the leg and attempting to punch her, and of committing a breach of the peace at a nearby car park on May 3, 1998.

He also faces another charge that he behaved in a threatening manner on a bus between Crimond and Fraserburgh last November.

Henderson denies all the charges against him and has lodged special defences of alibi and incrimination.

The trial before Lord Ericht continues.