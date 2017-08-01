  • STV
German tourist reported missing in the Western Isles

Emma O'Neill

Torsten Kulke, 48, was last seen on Friday evening near Aird Uig in Lewis.

Torsten Kulke: Last seen on Friday.

A German tourist has been reported missing in Lewis.

Torsten Kulke, 48, was last seen at 6pm on Friday near Aird Uig and was reported missing on Monday morning.

Police began searching for Mr Kulke on Tuesday and were assisted by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Hebridean Mountain Rescue.

The search and rescue coastguard helicopter from Stornoway has also provided air support.

When last seen Mr Kulke was wearing a white top, khaki trousers, heavy walking boots and carrying a rucksack.

He is 6ft 3in, of medium build and has light brown hair.

Inspector Jane Nicolson said: "We are increasingly concerned about Torsten's safety and well-being and I must urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

"Torsten may have travelled further afield on Lewis, and while searches so far have focused on the Aird Uig area I would urge people elsewhere on the island to get in touch if they believe they have information which could assist.

"Anyone with information should make contact with police as soon as they can by calling 101."

