Search for missing 48-year-old last seen on Friday

Police have been joined by coastguard helicopter in the search for Torsten Kulke.

Missing: Torsten Kulke was last seen on Friday. Police Scotland

Police have been joined by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in the search for a man last seen on Friday.

The Hebridean Mountain Rescue team and the search and rescue coastguard helicopter have also joined the search for Torsten Kulke, who has been reported missing from his home in Germany.

The 48-year-old was last seen near Aird Uig on the Isle of Lewis at about 6pm on Friday, July 28 and was reported missing on Monday, July 31.

Search activity has been ongoing on Tuesday in the area where Mr Kulke was most recently seen.

The search and rescue coastguard helicopter from Stornoway has been providing air support.

When last seen Mr Kulke was wearing a white top, khaki trousers, heavy walking boots and carrying a rucksack.

He is described as being 6ft 3in in height and of medium build with light brown hair.

Inspector Jane Nicolson said: "We are increasingly concerned about Torsten's safety and wellbeing and I must urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

"Torsten may have travelled further afield on Lewis, and while searches so far have focused on the Aird Uig area I would urge people elsewhere on the island to get in touch if they believe they have information which could assist."

Anyone with information has been asked to make contact with Police as soon as they can by calling 101, quoting reference NH 2952/17.

