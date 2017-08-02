Bus and lorry crash on A96 causes major disruption

A man has been taken to hospital after the collision in Nairn on Wednesday morning.

Nairn: The A96 was closed in the town after the crash. Google 2017

A bus and a lorry have crashed on the A96, causing major disruption for motorists.

The collision happened at 9.20am on Wednesday near Duncan Drive in Nairn in the Highlands.

A man has been taken to hospital following the smash.

Delays are being caused after the route was closed to allow for the vehicles to be recovered.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

"One male patient in his 20s was taken to Raigmore Hospital."