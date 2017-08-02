Shetland enjoying sunnier summer than south of England

The archipelago had 192.9 hours of sun in July, compared to 153.5 hours in Cornwall.

Sunny Shetland: A pleasant day in the capital, Lerwick.

Shetland enjoyed a sunnier July than the south of England, according to Met Office statistics.

The archipelago's 192.9 hours of sun surpassed the 153.5 hours in Cornwall for only the eighth time since records began.

The amount of sunshine in the UK remained around the national average, although Scotland enjoyed more than usual.

In contrast, the amount of rainfall in July was 22% higher than average and Northern Ireland's rainfall was 39% above its usual monthly average.

Temperatures were described as "generally unremarkable", with some regional exceptions such as East Lothian being 0.8C colder.

Climate scientist Mike Kendon said: "Overall it hasn't been a remarkable month for weather, however, when you look more locally there have been some significant events.

"It is uncommon for Shetland to experience more sunshine hours than Cornwall at this time of year."

Mr Kendon did offer an explanation for the high level of rainfall, saying: "Some of these statistics can be linked directly to a few significant weather events, with spells of thunderstorms bringing the majority of the month's rainfall to some areas.

"The presence of low pressure systems moving slowly over the UK at times has also influenced the temperatures and amount of sunshine hours."