Woman dies after plunge from window of first-floor flat
Yvonne Mackie, 49, died in hospital following the incident in Hilltown, Dundee.
Emergency services were called after she was found in a critical condition on the street on Sunday.
Ms Mackie has since died in Ninewells Hospital.
The plunge is understood to have been an "accidental fall".
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances."