Woman dies after plunge from window of first-floor flat

Yvonne Mackie, 49, died in hospital following the incident in Hilltown, Dundee.

Hilltown: Woman was found in critical condition on street. Google 2017

A woman has died after plunging from the window of a first-floor flat.

Emergency services were called after she was found in a critical condition on the street on Sunday.

Ms Mackie has since died in Ninewells Hospital.

The plunge is understood to have been an "accidental fall".

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances."