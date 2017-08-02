Missing woman may have been seen climbing beach wall

Nusrat Jahan, 34, has been missing from her Aberdeen home for almost a week.

Nusrat Jahan: Woman matching her description spotted.

A woman matching the description of missing Nusrat Jahan was seen climbing across a wall at Aberdeen beach.

The 34-year-old has been missing from her Aberdeen home for almost a week after saying she was heading to the beach.

Police said there was a potential sighting of Mrs Jahan climbing a groyne, a timber wall which stretches across the breach into the sea.

A woman wearing dark clothing, who matched the missing woman's appearance, was seen near the Inversnecky Cafe around 6.15pm on Thursday, the day she went missing.

The sighting took place a few hours before Mrs Jahan contacted a friend to say she was heading towards the beach.

She was reported missing shortly afterwards and concerns are growing for her welfare.

Police investigating her disappearance are keen to either confirm the woman on the groyne was the 34-year-old or rule out the sighting if it was someone else.

A major search for Ms Jahan, who lives on Duff Street, has involved divers and helicopters scouring the area around the beach.

On Tuesday, her husband Colin Dow issued a statement pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

He said his family is finding it "increasingly difficult to come to terms with the fact no one has seen or heard from her".

The last confirmed sighting of her was at Marischal College at about 4pm on Thursday.

Local area commander Kevin Wallace said: "There has been no been trace of Nusrat since she last spoke to her friend at 9.30pm on Thursday night, nor has she been in contact with anyone.

"We know that she left work at Marischal College at around 4pm that day however we are still piecing together where she went and what she did after this time."

He continued: "The beach would have been extremely busy last Thursday evening what with the nice weather - especially at the beachfront - and I would urge anyone who thinks they might have seen a woman matching Nusrat's description to please let us know.

"Likewise if this wasn't Nusrat and you recognise yourself as being the person who was climbing on the groynes, please let us know.

"We need to confirm it this was our missing person or eliminate the sighting if it was someone else."