  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump family told not to spend another penny in Aberdeen

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Close ally Stewart Spence offers advice 'as a friend and a businessman'.

Family affair: Trump and sons during visit to Scotland.
Family affair: Trump and sons during visit to Scotland. PA

One of Donald Trump's closest Scottish allies urged the billionaire's sons "not to spend another penny" in Aberdeen.

Hotelier Stewart Spence says he tried to persuade them to delay investing while the city rides out the oil downturn.

Eric and Donald Jr were handed control of Trump's Scottish golf interests when their father was elected US president, although he still owns the courses.

Eric Trump recently claimed the first family has "great plans" for the north east but close ally Spence encouraged them to hold back.

'My advice was to tell them not to spend another penny in Aberdeen, as a friend and a businessman.'
Hotelier Stewart Spence

"What they have given us in the north east is amazing already," said Mr Spence, who owns Aberdeen's five-star Marcliffe Hotel.

"Because there is such a downturn in Aberdeen... I just couldn't see them getting a return on investing more money than they've already invested.

"The property register has 5000 houses for sale, why do you want to build more houses? My advice was to tell them not to spend another penny in Aberdeen, as a friend and a businessman."

Trump has repeatedly delayed the development of his award-winning resort near Balmedie.

He won permission to build two 18-hole courses in 2008, along with a 450-bedroom hotel, 950 holiday homes and up to 500 homes.

Only one course and a small hotel have been built so far and alternative plans leaving out key parts of the original £1bn scheme have been tabled.

The Scottish Government has insisted Trump must stick to his first design, however, which includes affordable housing and a primary school.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1376447-donald-trump-must-stick-to-1bn-plan-for-scots-golf-resort/ | default

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing said she was "disappointed" by Mr Spence's comments to STV News and USA Today.

"I would encourage people to come and invest in Aberdeen, I think there is a bright future here."

In a recent interview with the Press and Journal, Eric Trump discussed the impact of the oil downturn on Aberdeen.

"Oil isn't doing as it was three years ago," he said. "I'm not sure oil is going to get back to those prices any time soon so I think it's important to diversify the economy.

"I think economic stimulus and economic investment is crucial for an area and I think we've done that as well if not better than anybody. I think that should be praised."

He added: "Think of the hundreds of people that rely on this property every day to put money in their pocket, to feed their families, to educate their children and the same thing with all the properties."

Around 100 people work at Trump International, which has lost more than £1m each year since it opened despite repeatedly being rated the best modern course in Britain by Golfweek.

'Stewart Spence is a dear friend [but] the Trump Organisation remains committed to its assets and investment in Aberdeen.'
Trump spokeswoman

A Trump Organisation spokeswoman said the company "remains as committed as ever" to the north east.

"Stewart Spence is a dear friend of the company," she said. "He has over the years expressed his concerns about the different market and economic challenges facing the north east of Scotland.

"Trump International Golf Links is a long-term, multiple-phased investment project to be developed over many years and will take into account changes in market conditions as it evolves.

"However, as recently reported, the Trump Organisation remains as committed as ever to its assets and investment in Aberdeen.

"Details of the next phase of development will be released later this year."

Donald Trump Sr was encouraged to walk away from his business interests and place them in a blind trust following his election in November.

The billionaire instead handed control to his children. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr both act as political advisers to their father as well as running his Scottish golf courses.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.