Two people seriously hurt in stabbing near Sainsbury's

Two people have been seriously injured in a stabbing near a Sainsbury's.

The attack happened next to the store at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate in Dundee.

A man and a woman have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in a serious condition following the stabbing at 4.50pm on Wednesday.

Nobody else is understood to have been involved in the fight.

Officers cordoned off the Sainsbury's while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 54-year-old man and a woman were taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We dispatched two ambulances and the first unit arrived on scene at 4.56pm.

"Two crews travelled to Ninewells Hospital."