Man plunges into river in bid to escape police in chase

The incident happened near Montgomery Road, Aberdeen, on Wednesday night.

River Don: Police in Aberdeen were forced to call the coastguard. Katie Birkwood (CC BY-SA 2.0) / Cropped

A man plunged into a river as he attempted to escape police in a chase.

The man was spotted by officers near Montgomery Road in Aberdeen before running away and jumping into the River Don.

Officers were forced to call the coastguard before lining up alongside the water to make sure the man did not escape.

He later came out of the river before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the chase, which happened at 9.45pm on Wednesday.

The man was then arrested for a previous offence after being checked by hospital staff.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The coastguard was called when he went into the river.

"Officers were in various places along the river to keep an eye on the man. The man came out of the water at 10.10pm. He was later arrested for a previous offence."