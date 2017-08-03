One-legged homeless man dies after falling from window

John Mottram was found seriously injured in the garden of a house in Dundee.

A one-legged homeless man has died after falling from the window of a house.

John Mottram was found seriously injured in the back garden of the home on Dens Road in Dundee in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he died on Friday, police said.

His death was initially believed to have been accidental but is now being treated as unexplained.

Mr Mottram, who lost his leg due to a blood clot and used a wheelchair, had been living in the nearby Lily Walker Centre for several years.

He had been forced to give up his third floor flat and was on a council waiting list for a bungalow.

Detective inspector Brian Geddes said: "We have been conducting a number of enquiries in the local community as we try to establish the full circumstances surrounding John's death.

"Specialist officers, including forensic officers, have been involved in the investigation so far and will continue to be in the area over the next few days.

"I'd like to thank the community for their patience while these enquiries continue, and would appeal for anyone with any information to contact us."