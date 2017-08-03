Thieves raid parking meters to steal more than £1000

Devices targeted on Spa Street, Bon Accord Crescent and Nelson Street in Aberdeen.

Parking: Wardens are on alert after the incidents in Aberdeen. Google 2017

Thieves have raided parking meters to steal more than £1000.

Meters were targeted on Spa Street, Bon Accord Crescent and Nelson Street in Aberdeen.

A low four-figure sum was taken in the raids.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: "All thefts have been reported to Police Scotland for investigation.

"City wardens are on the lookout for any suspicious activity and we would encourage anyone to report any suspicious activity to the police."

Constable Gillian McPake said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity between midnight and 2am in the city centre on Sunday to contact us on 101."