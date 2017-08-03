  • STV
  • MySTV

Bald eagle rescued after getting stuck up 20ft pylon

Chris Foote Chris Foote

A cord around Pilgrim's leg became tangled around equipment at the top of the pole.

Pilgrim: The bald eagle with one of his rescuers.
Pilgrim: The bald eagle with one of his rescuers. SFRS

A bald eagle who got into a flap after getting stuck up an electricity pylon has been rescued.

Pilgrim, a 21-year-old male, got into trouble near Phoenix Falconry in Perthshire on Wednesday.

A cord strapped to his leg - which falconers use to hold birds of prey - became tangled in equipment at the top of the pole and he could not escape.

Firefighters used a height vehicle to reach and untangle Pilgrim, who had been stuck 20ft off the ground for almost two and a half hours.

Station manager Ricky Stroud said: "This was certainly one of our most unusual call-outs.

"The eagle was stuck at the very top of the power line, which was around 20ft in the air. It was clear the animal was in a state of distress and it was crucial we acted quickly so the animal didn't injure itself.

"After safety partners isolated the power supply we were able to use the height appliance to go up and safely recover the eagle and return it to its handler."

Pilgrim was not hurt other than minor damage to his feathers.

Darian Hallgarth, owner of Phoenix Falconry, said: "Pilgrim has flown up to that very same pylon during his exercises every day for the last nine years so it was a real surprise that he got into difficulty on this outing.

"I'm just glad Pilgrim is fine and I can't thank the firefighters enough - they were here within minutes and were extremely understanding and supportive of the whole situation."

It is the second time Pilgrim has been involved in a misadventure after going missing from Phoenix Falconry in 2011.

He was found six days later on the brink of starvation, having been chased away by buzzards.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.