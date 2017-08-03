Bald eagle rescued after getting stuck up 20ft pylon

A cord around Pilgrim's leg became tangled around equipment at the top of the pole.

Pilgrim: The bald eagle with one of his rescuers. SFRS

A bald eagle who got into a flap after getting stuck up an electricity pylon has been rescued.

Pilgrim, a 21-year-old male, got into trouble near Phoenix Falconry in Perthshire on Wednesday.

A cord strapped to his leg - which falconers use to hold birds of prey - became tangled in equipment at the top of the pole and he could not escape.

Firefighters used a height vehicle to reach and untangle Pilgrim, who had been stuck 20ft off the ground for almost two and a half hours.

Station manager Ricky Stroud said: "This was certainly one of our most unusual call-outs.

"The eagle was stuck at the very top of the power line, which was around 20ft in the air. It was clear the animal was in a state of distress and it was crucial we acted quickly so the animal didn't injure itself.

"After safety partners isolated the power supply we were able to use the height appliance to go up and safely recover the eagle and return it to its handler."

Pilgrim was not hurt other than minor damage to his feathers.

Darian Hallgarth, owner of Phoenix Falconry, said: "Pilgrim has flown up to that very same pylon during his exercises every day for the last nine years so it was a real surprise that he got into difficulty on this outing.

"I'm just glad Pilgrim is fine and I can't thank the firefighters enough - they were here within minutes and were extremely understanding and supportive of the whole situation."

It is the second time Pilgrim has been involved in a misadventure after going missing from Phoenix Falconry in 2011.

He was found six days later on the brink of starvation, having been chased away by buzzards.