Men broke victim's skull in 'barbaric' attack with broom

Connor McInearney and Paul Coombs hit Rhys Todd in the mistaken identity assault.

Arklay Street: Attack took place near Tannadice Stadium. Google 2017

Two men broke their victim's skull in a "barbaric" attack with a broom in Dundee.

Connor McInearney, 20, of North George Street, Dundee, spotted Rhys Todd and his girlfriend Victoria Bell standing at a bus stop on Arklay Street and shouted over to him thinking he was someone else.

McInearney, Paul Coombs, 20, of Balmullo Place, and a gang of friends ran towards Mr Todd when he refused to approach them before launching a brutal, sustained attack.

Mr Todd was hit so hard by McInearney that the brush snapped.

The victim, who was completely unknown to the men, was left with blood pouring from his ear after the incident near Tannadice Stadium.

Medics later discovered his skull had been fractured causing horrific internal bleeding.

McInearney and Coombs each pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of assault to severe injury committed on August 7 last year.

Sheriff Tom Hughes jailed McInearny for two and a half years and Coombs for one year and nine months.

He said: "The way you acted that night was totally unreasonable and you acted in a barbaric manner.

"The result of your assault left your victim with serious injuries and you must realise a custodial sentence is inevitable."