Car careers off road and smashes through shop window
The incident happened after a two-vehicle crash on Duff Street in Macduff, Aberdeenshire.
The incident happened after a two-vehicle collision on Duff Street in Macduff on Thursday.
A red Ford Focus careered through a shop window at 10.30am.
The road was blocked while recovery teams moved the car.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers were in attendance. The car crashed into a shopfront in the collision."