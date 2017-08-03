Missing German tourist's personal items found on cliff

Torsten Kulke, 48, was last seen on Friday at around 6pm in Aird Uig, Lewis.

The belongings of a missing German tourist have been found during a cliff-top search on the Isle of Lewis.

Torsten Kulke, 48, was reported missing on Monday after he was last seen on Friday at around 6pm in Aird Uig.

A combined search effort from police, Hebridean Mountain Rescue and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency discovered a rucksack full of personal belongings.

His family have been informed of the update.

When last seen Mr Kulke was wearing a white top, khaki trousers, heavy walking boots and carrying a rucksack.

He is 6ft 3in, of medium build and has light brown hair.

Inspector Jane Nicolson said: "I can confirm that personal items belonging to Torsten were recovered during searches in the area where he most recently seen.

"We are working with colleagues in Germany to keep his family informed of developments.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would again urge anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Kulke to get in touch with us by calling 101."