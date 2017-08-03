BrewDog says it will 'unify cultures' at US-Mexico border

The craft beer-maker claims it will request permission from authorities in Texas and Chihuahua.

BrewDog: Bar on the Edge would make it 'more difficult to build a wall'. BrewDog

Self-styled "punk" craft beer-maker BrewDog claims it is planning to build a bar on the border between the US and Mexico.

The Scottish company said it will request permission from "authorities" to build its Bar on the Edge across the border between Texas and Chihuahua.

It would serve Mexican beers on the US side and American drinks on the Mexican side, as well as BrewDog's range of beers brewed in Columbus, Ohio.

James Watt, co-founder of the Aberdeenshire-based brewery, said: "Beer has always been a unifying factor between cultures - and our business was born from collaboration and an inclusive approach - so we thought it would be fun to place the bar a few feet further to actually cross the US-Mexico border, too.

"We will request official permission from the local authorities to put it there and adhere to any red tape stuff but I guess it would make it more difficult to build a wall if there's a BrewDog bar in the way.

"We're planning on putting the bar there anyway until someone tells us to move it."

The announcement is the latest in a string of high-publicity moves for the company, which earlier this year sold a 22% stake to a US private equity firm for £213m.

BrewDog was criticised in March for threatening to sue a family pub over alleged trademark infringement - a move the firm's founders later blamed on "lawyers".

That controversy came after the company disputed a trademark claim from the estate of Elvis Presley over its Elvis Juice beer.

A statement from BrewDog at the time read: "We don't take too kindly to petty pen-pushers attempting to make a fast buck by discrediting our good name under the guise of copyright infringement."