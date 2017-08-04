Man loses thumb during 'fight' outside bookmakers

The brawl, allegedly involving four people, happened on Church Street in Inverness.

Church Street: Man understood to have caught thumb before it was accidentally pulled off. Google 2017

A man has lost his thumb in an alleged brawl outside a bookmakers.

The fight reportedly involved four people and happened on Church Street in Inverness near Ladbrokes.

A 35-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital after losing his thumb.

It is understood his thumb got caught before the man moved and accidentally pulled it off.

He is expected to be transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Friday for surgery to be carried out.

Two men and two women have been detained in connection with the brawl.

Inspector Alex Chisholm said: "We have had a number of calls from members of the public offering information in relation to this incident and I would like to thank them for their assistance.

"We do not require any further witnesses at this stage but we are extremely grateful for the help provided so far."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 2.07pm on Thursday to attend an incident on Church Street in Inverness.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

"One male patient in his thirties was taken to Raigmore Hospital."