Prisoner fights off security to escape from hospital

A dangerous prisoner has escaped from a hospital after fighting off security.

Lee Hipson was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before running away at 12.20am on Friday.

Police have warned not to approach him.

Chief inspector Kevin Wallace said: "I can reassure the public that absolutely everything has been done through the night to establish Hipson's whereabouts and our enquiries continue this morning with extensive searches in the city.

"If anyone knows where he is, please get in touch as soon as possible."

The 24-year-old is 6ft 1in, of slim build and has blue eyes and dark blonde hair which is shaved.

Hipson was wearing a black Nike jumper, a Nike T-shirt, black Nike jogging bottoms and black/grey Nike trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.