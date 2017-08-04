Man arrested after 'stabbing' near Sainsbury's store
Emergency services were called to West Pitkerro Industrial Estate in Dundee.
A man has been arrested after an alleged stabbing near a Sainsbury's.
Emergency services were called to Select Wallpaper at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate in Dundee.
A 54-year-old man and a woman, 42, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The man has now been arrested in connection with the incident, which allegedly happened near Sainsbury's at 4.50pm on Wednesday.
A cordon was put in place at the wallpaper store while police searched a path close to the supermarket.