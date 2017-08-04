Driver moments from plunge as 4x4 hangs over harbour
Emergency services were called to Banff harbour shortly before 12.30pm on Friday.
A driver was moments away from plunging into water after a 4x4 was left hanging over the edge of a harbour.
The crash happened in Banff, Aberdeenshire, shortly before 12.30pm on Friday.
Emergency services were called as concerned onlookers watched on.
Nobody was injured when the vehicle careered off the road.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Everyone was out of the vehicle when we arrived.
"We made the vehicle safe."