An appeal was launched to find Kyle Reid, 32, who was seen at Raigmore in Inverness.

Kyle Reid: 32-year-old found after an appeal by police.

A music journalist who was reported missing has been found.

Kyle Reid was seen at Raigmore in Inverness at 6.10am on Tuesday.

An appeal was put out by police to find the 32-year-old, who has links to Aberdeen, Alness and Lochinver.

Officers said there were "growing concerns" over his disappearance.

It has now been confirmed he has been found.