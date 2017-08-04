Man who died after fall in Glen Coe named by police
Stuart Thomson, of Bathgate in West Lothian, was walking in Clachaig Gully on Aonach Eagach.
Stuart Thomson, of Bathgate in West Lothian, was walking in Clachaig Gully on Aonach Eagach.
The incident involving the 54-year-old happened at 1.20pm on Wednesday.
Inspector Isla Campbell said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Thomson's friends and family at this sad time.
"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal as is standard."